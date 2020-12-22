Several people injured by pack of dogs in Florissant, police say

FLORISSANT — A pack of at least four dogs attacked several people Tuesday in Florissant, police say.

Police were initially called to the 1400 block of Angelus Drive for a report of four dogs that had run out of a home and attacked two "elderly" women, police said. Both women were injured, and one suffered injuries described by police as "serious."

The dogs then went toward Patterson Road, and one of the dogs was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The three remaining dogs went to the 400 block of Limedale Lane, where they attacked a woman, her dog, and a neighbor who came to help. Both the woman and her neighbor suffered injuries.

The dogs were eventually captured in the back yard of a home.

In all, two people were taken to a hospital after the attacks. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

The dogs are now with St. Louis County Animal Control.