 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sex case dropped against former SLU law student

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors on Thursday dropped sodomy and other charges against a former law student at St. Louis University who had been accused of assaulting an unconscious woman.

Omar Elzoobi

Omar Adam Elzoobi is charged in St. Louis Circuit Court with 14 counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy, and with felony harassment.

Omar Adam Elzoobi, 26, of Creve Coeur, had been facing charges including sodomy, attempted sodomy and harassment in St. Louis Circuit Court.

His lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said the woman's "credibility was called into question, which, in my view, made the case untenable to continue.”

The alleged victim's lawyer Grant Boyd, disagreed, saying, "We absolutely contest that this was a credibility issue. She chose to discontinue cooperating with the prosecutor's office for a variety of reasons, including making her own well being a priority.”

Elzoobi, of the 600 block of Mosley Road, was accused of sexually assaulting her with a hammer, lint roller, serving spoon and other items.

People are also reading…

Elzoobi then sent her threatening and sexually explicit messages and letters from July 31 to Nov. 23, authorities allege in the court filings.

Court documents did not specify how Elzoobi knew the woman.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News