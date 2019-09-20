ST. LOUIS — A registered sex offender received a six-month jail term Friday after admitting to charges of exposing himself to women and touching a woman inappropriately in downtown St. Louis.
Timothy Ates, 41, who lived at the St. Louis Community Release Center at 1621 North 1st Street, pleaded guilty in three separate incidents downtown in May and June. Ates was charged with those counts in July.
Ates admitted squeezing a woman's breast as he passed her on the sidewalk May 22 in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. He also admitted exposing himself to women downtown on June 7 and June 29.
Circuit Judge James Sullivan sentenced Ates in the three cases Friday. The judge gave Ates six months for sex abuse and two concurrent three-month terms for sexual misconduct, all with credit for jail time served since his arrest in July.
In October, Ates received a 15-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault for grabbing a woman's breast on July 2, 2018, in the 400 block of Olive Street.
Ates also pleaded guilty in 2016 to sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown parking garage and received a 15-day jail sentence.
Ates is registered as a sex offender in Louisiana for 2002 and 2004 convictions of sexual obscenity and sexual battery, court documents say. He is registered in Missouri and was convicted in 2012 of failing to register in Carter County, Mo.