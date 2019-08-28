EAST ST. LOUIS — A registered sex offender who took sexually explicit photos of a 4-year-old East St. Louis girl was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison.
Andrew Wigfall III, 47, of East St. Louis, admitted taking the photos of the girl while visiting one of her relatives, prosecutors said Wednesday. Those relatives did not know he was a sex offender, or what he had done with the girl, they said.
Wigfall told police he lost his phone on January 25, and someone else began distributing the pictures via Wigfall's Facebook Messenger account, prosecutors said. Investigators were unable to locate the phone.
Wigfall pleaded guilty in April to a single charge of production of child pornography. He also admitted having a prior conviction in St. Clair County Circuit Court for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. His victim in that case was 5, sex offender registry records show.