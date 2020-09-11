 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sex offender masturbated in Clayton alley while watching woman do yard work, police say
0 comments

Sex offender masturbated in Clayton alley while watching woman do yard work, police say

Subscription sale! $5/5 months

CLAYTON — A registered sex offender from Fredericktown, Missouri, was charged this week after police say someone reported seeing him masturbating in an alley behind a Clayton home.

David Miller, 62, was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct.

Charges say someone called police after seeing a naked man in an alley in the 6600 block of San Bonita Avenue near Concordia Seminary. The man ran away and jumped into a vehicle. The witness took photos of the man's car and provided police with a license plate number, which led officers to Miller.

Miller, who has convictions for rape and sexual misconduct from the 1980s in West Memphis, Arkansas, told police he was masturbating while watching a woman doing yard work.

"The defendant says he does this all the time and does not believe he did anything wrong," Clayton officer Ryan Dunn wrote in a probable cause statement.

A judge set Miller's bail at $50,000 cash-only.

David Miller

David Miller, a registered sex offender, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports