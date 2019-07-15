ST. LOUIS — A registered sex offender on probation for forgery has recently picked up charges of sexual misconduct and sexual abuse. He is accused of exposing himself to women and touching one inappropriately in downtown St. Louis.
Timothy Ates, 41, who lived at the St. Louis Community Release Center at 1621 North 1st Street, faces charges in three separate incidents downtown in May and June.
According to a sexual abuse charge filed Monday, Ates was walking in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on May 22 and squeezed a woman's breast as he passed her on the sidewalk. The woman identified him in a police photo spread, and he admitted groping her, charges say
Charges also say that on June 7, Ates approached a woman taking a smoke break in the 700 block of North 1st Street and asked for a cigarette, court records say. She went back to looking at her cellphone, and Ates exposed himself to her.
On June 29, Ates rode a bicycle near a woman at Washington Avenue and Eighth Street, then circled her on the bike while exposing himself, charges say.
He was charged with misdemeanor counts of sexual misconduct in the June incidents.
In October, Ates pleaded guilty to misdeanor assault for grabbing a woman's breast on July 2, 2018, in the 400 block of Olive Street. He admitted approaching a woman from behind as she was taking a break from work and grabbing her breast. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail in that case.
Ates is registered as a sex offender in Louisiana for 2002 and 2004 convictions of sexual obscenity and sexual battery, court documents say. He is also registered in Missouri and was convicted in 2012 of failing to register in Carter County, Mo. He pleaded guilty in February in St. Louis to a felony count of forgery and was sentenced to probation for five years.
On July 1, after a court-mandated detention hearing as part of statewide bail reform, Ates was released on his own recognizance on the two pending June cases, and he must appear in court July 29.
His lawyer could not be reached Monday.