CLAYTON — A forensic psychologist from Columbia, Missouri, who has done academic research and provided training in the management of sex offenders was charged recently with sodomizing a boy three decades ago.
Kurt M. Bumby, 50, of the 2100 block of Oak Cliff Drive in Columbia, was charged Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with two counts of sodomy. Authorities say that between 1989 and 1994 he sexually abused a boy younger than 14 at a home in St. Louis County.
Bumby was between 20 and 24 years old at the time.
His accuser recently approached authorities with the allegations.
Bumby has served as the senior manager of the Center for Sex Offender Management, which its website explains is "a national clearinghouse and technical assistance center that supports state and local jurisdictions in the effective management of sex offenders."
Bumby's business, Kurt M. Bumby Phd. LLC, is registered with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office as a psychological services provider. Web search results also show Bumby has authored academic papers on sex offenders.
Bumby was not in custody in St. Louis County on Wednesday. He could not be reached for comment at his Columbia home and no lawyer was listed for him in court records.