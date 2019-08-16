A former priest in the St. Louis area and known sexual predator was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for abusing a St. Louis County boy in the 1990s while he was a chaplain at DePaul Health Center.
Fred Lenczycki, 74, pleaded guilty in May in St. Louis County Circuit Court to two charges of sodomy in the case. He was charged in February with repeatedly grabbing a boy's genitals and trying to force a second boy to expose himself between January 1991 and December 1994.
Ron Kanady, the boy Lenczycki admitted to abusing, died June 18 of a heart attack after battling emotional trauma stemming from the abuse. His wife, Cathy, and son, Tyler, 18, were among a dozen relatives that attended the hearing.
“I wish Rob was physically here to see this, but his memory is, and he got justice,” Kanady said after the hearing.
Lenczycki has admitted to abusing up to 30 boys in Illinois, Missouri and California over 25 years, according to church and court files.
In 2008, Lenczycki was the first former clergy member committed under Illinois’ Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act, which allows prosecutors to seek commitment in a state facility for sex offenders they believe will hurt more people. He was living in suburban Chicago under court supervision when he was charged in the St. Louis County case.
Lenczycki was assigned to DePaul Hospital from the 1990s to 2002, licensed through the Archdiocese of St. Louis, and lived at several area parishes, including St. Blaise in Maryland Heights, Church of North America Martyrs Rectory in Florissant and St. George in south St. Louis County. As a chaplain at DePaul Hospital, his primary interaction was with employees, patients and their families.
He was removed from the hospital and from ministry in 2002 after he was charged with sexually abusing three boys in the 1980s at a church in suburban Chicago. He pleaded guilty in the case in 2004 and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Lenczycki was one of 64 men recently named by the St. Louis Archdiocese for having at least one substantiated allegation of clergy sexual abuse of a minor, or possession of child porn.
He continued to act as a priest until 2002 despite allegations of abuse brought to the attention of church officials, who moved him from Illinois to Missouri and then California, according to advocates with the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP). Records of abuse allegations span from 1979 to the early ’90s but weren’t made public until the early 2000s, advocates said.