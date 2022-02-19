'She had so many dreams,' says sister of woman left to die in swollen Lincoln County creek

ELSBERRY — A pink flowering dogwood grows near Lost Creek, marking the spot where a speeding pickup entered the floodwaters and sank, killing passenger Jennelle Wulfmeier.

Wulfmeier's family planted the tree two summers ago next to hand-painted plaques and a cross in memory of the 20-year-old St. Charles County woman who died in 2020.

"I'm making sure she's not forgotten," said Wulfmeier's younger sister, Cassie Wulfmeier. "That tree will be there, always, and will bloom every year that she can't."

At the Lincoln County courthouse, Cassie Wulfmeier gave an emotional victim-impact statement last month before a judge sentenced Cole McCall to prison for involuntary manslaughter.

"She had so many dreams," Cassie Wulfmeier said of her sister, looking directly at McCall. "You robbed us of a life with her."

McCall, 23, was sent to prison for 20 years after pleading guilty Jan. 14 in Jennelle Wulfmeier's death and to crimes in two other felony cases. He crashed a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Jan. 10, 2020, a rainy night with flash flood warnings. He was being chased by another motorist who said McCall gave him a phony $50 bill to buy a vehicle.

Jennelle Wulfmeier was a passenger in the pickup truck that crashed at the end of South Seventh Street in Elsberry and hit a levee. The vehicle went airborne and landed in swollen Lost Creek. McCall escaped and ran away, yelling to the man pursuing him to call 911 because his girlfriend was still inside the truck.

Wulfmeier was trapped inside as the pickup sank, drifting with the current. Searchers found the vehicle with her body inside the next day, and a deputy coroner pronounced Wulfmeier dead at the scene. Jennelle Wulfmeier had lived in the St. Charles area with her mother and sister. Cassie Wulfmeier said Jennelle was a friend of McCall but not his girlfriend.

Cassie Wulfmeier, 21, said in an interview that she has so many questions, still. She watched video police took of the pickup being pulled from the water. She was given a photo from law enforcement that shows her sister's cell phone wedged in the truck's door, as if Jennelle frantically tried to pry open the door.

"I wonder what her last moments were like," Cassie Wulfmeier said. "It's one of the last things she did trying to save her life.

"Every day of my life," she said, "I have to live with this nightmare."

Jennelle Wulfmeier was born by in vitro fertilization, as was her sister Cassie 18 months later. "It goes to speak to how truly wanted we were," Cassie Wulfmeier said.

Cassie and Jennelle were close, and strangers mistook them for twins when they were young. After graduating high school, Jennelle Wulfmeier worked at a pet store and was planning to be a dog trainer. She had two bearded dragons and a Beagle named Nana.

"She always dreamed of being swept off her feet," Cassie Wulfmeier said. "She always wanted to be a mom. She wanted to find the love she gave to everyone around her."

After Jennelle's death, her sister and mother kept a box of mementos, including her stuffed animals, photographs and her graduation cap and gown. Those items were lost in a house fire in late January, about two weeks after McCall's sentencing.

McCall in court called Wulfmeier his best friend and said he wished he would have died instead of her. He also said there was nothing more he could have done to save her. Her family is dubious.

"Such a selfish human being," Cassie Wulfmeier said. "I can't fathom how he just baled with no regard for anyone else but himself."

McCall's lawyer could not be reached.

Cassie Wulfmeier said she and her mother, Joyce Wulfmeier, were satisfied with the plea deal that Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood's office offered McCall. And when Cassie Wulfmeier spoke in court, she gave McCall a parting shot.

"We hope you spend every day (in prison) thinking about that night," she said. "Just as we are cursed to."

