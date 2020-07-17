You are the owner of this article.
‘She is a fighter’: Mizzou grad released from hospital weeks after struck by stray bullet
ALTON, Ill. — A 22-year-old woman was released Friday from a rehabilitation center 10 weeks after she was hit by a stray bullet, according to a spokesperson for Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital in Chesterfield.

Jasmine Kay Johnson was studying in her bedroom in Alton on April 8 when the bullet came through her window and struck her in the head, prosecutors have said. Johnson was a journalism student at the University of Missouri. She has since graduated while in the hospital, said her mother, Shawntaya Wagner. 

“She is a fighter and very determined,” Wagner said.

Wagner said on the day of the shooting the family could hear nearby shots ring out, but it wasn't clear right away that Johnson had been shot.

“It was a freak accident,” she said. “And it was one in a million odds of that happening.”

Johnson is at home and the family expects a full recovery, Wagner said. 

Johnson’s shooting was one in a string of shootings in the Alton area from March 25 to April 8. Russell B. Bausily, 30, and Devonta D. Cotton, 25, both from Alton, face several charges related to those shootings, including aggravated discharge of a firearm.

It's unclear if Bausily and Cotton have attorneys to speak on their behalf. 

