WOOD RIVER — A Granite City woman who worked as a caregiver for severely disabled people was charged this week with stealing money from them, according to authorities.
Andrea R. Schultz, 36, was in charge of managing money belonging to 22 disabled people at the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River.
She was charged Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with 22 counts of unlawful financial exploitation of a disabled person and 22 counts of theft of property by deception.
Schultz stole nearly $15,000 from the victims between Jan. 1, 2018, and Oct. 24, 2019, authorities said. The center's executive director, Chad Rollins, said in a statement that the money was taken from the personal accounts of disabled people living in group homes.
The center is working to reimburse the victims for their losses, he said.
Schultz is not in custody and is being sought by authorities. Police are encouraging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 618-692-4433.