Sheriff asks for help in Jefferson County homicide

A 30-year-old Imperial man is dead and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in its homicide investigation.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 4400 block of East Four Ridge Road west of Imperial at 7:25 a.m. Friday, where James Rhodes was suffering from severe injuries. Rhodes was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the nature of the injuries. No one yet has been arrested in the case, and Sheriff Dave Marshak requests that anyone with knowledge about Rhodes' death or his whereabouts in the hours leading up to it should call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515 or crimetips@jeffcomo.org.