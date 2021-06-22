 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff investigating fatal shooting by De Soto police officers
0 comments
top story

Sheriff investigating fatal shooting by De Soto police officers

{{featured_button_text}}

DE SOTO — The Jefferson County sheriff's office is investigating after De Soto police fatally shot a man who fired at officers, authorities said Tuesday.

No De Soto officers were hurt.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday when three De Soto officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 800 block of Clarke Street.

The name of the 26-year-old man they killed has not been released. He was shot at his ex-girlfriend's home, where he stayed on and off, Sheriff Dave Marshak said. 

Two of the three officers fired at the man when he emerged from the home with a firearm and started shooting, Marshak said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"From (our) initial investigation, we believe officers gave verbal commands to drop the firearm as the suspect began shooting," Marshak told the Post-Dispatch. 

Marshak said the man also tried to get into one of the officer's patrol cars.

No one with the De Soto Police Department was available for comment. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were not present at the shootout, and De Soto police asked the sheriff's office to handle the investigation.

Marshak announced on Twitter about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday that the suspect had died. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2021

Here is a list of Post-Dispatch news articles about police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: 5 ways Missouri can boost its low vaccination rates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports