Sheriff investigating fatal shooting by De Soto police officers

DE SOTO — The Jefferson County sheriff's office is investigating after De Soto police fatally shot a man who fired at officers, authorities said Tuesday.
No De Soto officers were hurt.
The shooting happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday when three De Soto officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 800 block of Clarke Street.
The name of the 26-year-old man they killed has not been released. He was shot at his ex-girlfriend's home, where he stayed on and off, Sheriff Dave Marshak said.
Two of the three officers fired at the man when he emerged from the home with a firearm and started shooting, Marshak said.
"From (our) initial investigation, we believe officers gave verbal commands to drop the firearm as the suspect began shooting," Marshak told the Post-Dispatch.
Marshak said the man also tried to get into one of the officer's patrol cars.
No one with the De Soto Police Department was available for comment. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were not present at the shootout, and De Soto police asked the sheriff's office to handle the investigation.
Marshak announced on Twitter about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday that the suspect had died.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
