Sheriff: Jefferson County man arrested in beating death of his father

UPDATES with authorities announcing that the victim's son has been arrested in the attack.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 27-year-old man fatally beat his father Thursday after the older man tried to stop his son from attacking a woman at the family home near Hillsboro, sheriff's authorities said.

Nicholas Smoot is facing charges that include second-degree murder. He's being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

Eric Smoot, 53, attempted to intervene early Thursday when his son began striking his live-in girlfriend, according to Sheriff Dave Marshak. Nicholas Smoot turned on his father and began beating him, Marshak said. The elder Smoot was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

The attack occurred at the family home in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane west of Hillsboro.

A woman at the home called 911 about 3:15 a.m. to report the disturbance, Marshak said. Deputies arrived and saw the younger Smoot assaulting his father, Marshak said. They intervened and, after a brief struggle, arrested Nicholas Smoot.

It's not clear if Smoot has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

