Sheriff: Jefferson County man arrested in beating death of his father
Sheriff: Jefferson County man arrested in beating death of his father

Nicholas Smoot

Nicholas Smoot is facing charges that include second-degree murder after authorities say he fatally beat his father Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the family home in Jefferson County.

UPDATES with authorities announcing that the victim's son has been arrested in the attack.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 27-year-old man fatally beat his father Thursday after the older man tried to stop his son from attacking a woman at the family home near Hillsboro, sheriff's authorities said.

Nicholas Smoot is facing charges that include second-degree murder. He's being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

Eric Smoot, 53, attempted to intervene early Thursday when his son began striking his live-in girlfriend, according to Sheriff Dave Marshak. Nicholas Smoot turned on his father and began beating him, Marshak said. The elder Smoot was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

The attack occurred at the family home in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane west of Hillsboro. 

A woman at the home called 911 about 3:15 a.m. to report the disturbance, Marshak said. Deputies arrived and saw the younger Smoot assaulting his father, Marshak said. They intervened and, after a brief struggle, arrested Nicholas Smoot.

It's not clear if Smoot has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

