Sheriff: Man arrested in 1987 strangulation death of Franklin County woman

UNION — Authorities in Franklin County have charged a 64-year-old man with second-degree murder in the 1987 death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area near St. Clair, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton announced Friday.

Kirby R. King was arrested Monday in the death of Karla Jane Delcour, who was strangled and found with her wrists tied, Pelton said in a statement.

Pelton didn't reveal where King lives, although public records indicate a man with the same name and age lives in St. Clair. A working phone number for King could not immediately be found.

King was booked into the Franklin County jail but has since posted a $100,000 bond and is no longer being held.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has a cold case team of one detective and four retired investigators who reopened the case last year, Pelton said. They traveled to Arizona and Texas to again interview former suspects and witnesses in the case. The sheriff didn't indicate what new evidence or testimony led to the charge against King, saying in his statement that, "We believe enough evidence existed to charge at least one person with her murder."