Sheriff: Man arrested in 1987 strangulation death of Franklin County woman
0 comments
breaking top story

Sheriff: Man arrested in 1987 strangulation death of Franklin County woman

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Arrest in 1987 death

Kirby R. King was arrested Monday in the death of Karla Jane Delcour, who was strangled in 1987 and found with her wrists tied, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. Photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

UNION — Authorities in Franklin County have charged a 64-year-old man with second-degree murder in the 1987 death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area near St. Clair, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton announced Friday. 

Kirby R. King was arrested Monday in the death of Karla Jane Delcour, who was strangled and found with her wrists tied, Pelton said in a statement.

Pelton didn't reveal where King lives, although public records indicate a man with the same name and age lives in St. Clair. A working phone number for King could not immediately be found.

King was booked into the Franklin County jail but has since posted a $100,000 bond and is no longer being held.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has a cold case team of one detective and four retired investigators who reopened the case last year, Pelton said. They traveled to Arizona and Texas to again interview former suspects and witnesses in the case. The sheriff didn't indicate what new evidence or testimony led to the charge against King, saying in his statement that, "We believe enough evidence existed to charge at least one person with her murder."

It's not clear if charges may be filed against others in Delcour's death. Her body was found in June 1987 along North Service Road, which is about two miles west of St. Clair.

Authorities at the time believed she was killed at a home off Iron Hill Road in Union. They spoke with several witnesses and potential suspects, Pelton said, but charges were never filed at the time.

0 comments

Tags

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports