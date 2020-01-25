Sheriff's deputies seek three suspects in Barnhart double shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies are looking for three suspects in a double shooting Saturday in Barnhart.
The shooting was reported around noon in a home in the 7000 block of Albermarle Court, according to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
No ages or genders of the victims and suspects were immediately available. Bissell said one of the victims was hospitalized for treatment "of a pretty serious injury."
Authorities believe three suspects were involved and fled in a truck.
"This does not appear to be a random thing, but targeted," Bissell said.
This is a breaking story. Check back to STLtoday.com for updates.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
