Sheriff's deputies seek three suspects in Barnhart double shooting
Sheriff's deputies seek three suspects in Barnhart double shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies are looking for three suspects in a double shooting Saturday in Barnhart.

The shooting was reported around noon in a home in the 7000 block of Albermarle Court, according to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

No ages or genders of the victims and suspects were immediately available. Bissell said one of the victims was hospitalized for treatment "of a pretty serious injury."

Authorities believe three suspects were involved and fled in a truck.

"This does not appear to be a random thing, but targeted," Bissell said.

This is a breaking story. Check back to STLtoday.com for updates.

