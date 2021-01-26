Sheriff: Thieves walked past dead man to loot Lincoln County home

LINCOLN COUNTY — For months, opportunist thieves walked past the body of a 60-year-old man whose home they ransacked while stealing his valuables.

That's the theory of Lincoln County sheriff's deputies who are piecing together the strange case on Fox Run Road after discovering skeletal remains there in mid-December.

"At least six people walked by the body," Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell said. "Everything on the property was up for grabs because the person was deceased, so they started cleaning him out."

And that went on for months, police said.

The remains were in a vehicle inside a detached garage near the home on Fox Run Road, west of Highway 79 in rural Lincoln County.

Investigators are nearly certain they know who the dead man is, although they are awaiting confirmation through an autopsy or DNA.

Police believe the dead man is the homeowner, who had local ties dating back to his days at Elsberry high school. He apparently was estranged from his family living out-of-state and was never reported missing. He split his time between that home and another home elsewhere in Lincoln County, so neighbors weren't alarmed by his absence. Both of the homes were looted, the sheriff said.

