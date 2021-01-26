Sheriff: Thieves walked past dead man to loot Lincoln County home

LINCOLN COUNTY — For months, opportunist thieves walked past the body of a 60-year-old man whose home they ransacked while stealing his valuables.
That's the theory of Lincoln County sheriff's deputies who are piecing together the strange case on Fox Run Road after discovering skeletal remains there in mid-December.
"At least six people walked by the body," Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell said. "Everything on the property was up for grabs because the person was deceased, so they started cleaning him out."
And that went on for months, police said.
The remains were in a vehicle inside a detached garage near the home on Fox Run Road, west of Highway 79 in rural Lincoln County.
Investigators are nearly certain they know who the dead man is, although they are awaiting confirmation through an autopsy or DNA.
Police believe the dead man is the homeowner, who had local ties dating back to his days at Elsberry high school. He apparently was estranged from his family living out-of-state and was never reported missing. He split his time between that home and another home elsewhere in Lincoln County, so neighbors weren't alarmed by his absence. Both of the homes were looted, the sheriff said.
Authorities haven't determined how he died either, and Harrell acknowledges it could have been from natural causes, such as a heart attack.
The stolen goods include vehicles, firearms and money, all valued in the tens of thousands, Harrell said.
Harrell said he doesn't know who the first person was to discover the dead man, but Harrell said word spread among the thieves.
"It was just based off of greed," Harrell added. "Human greed."
Harrell has been in law enforcement 25 years; was elected sheriff in August and sworn in in January.
Police have a growing list of people -- numbering two dozen this week -- who are suspected of taking part in the thefts. Tipsters gave police the names of eight more on Tuesday. Deputies hope to make arrests and seek warrants in the coming weeks. The charges, Harrell said, could include burglary, theft and possession of stolen property. Anyone with information is asked to call Shawn Bell, an investigator with the Lincoln County sheriff's office, at 636-528-8546, extension 3247.
The investigation started with a simple traffic stop in Elsberry on Dec. 12. Police arrested a motorist with drugs and ran a check on the vehicle she was driving. It belonged to the man on Fox Run Road. When Elsberry police and a Lincoln County deputy went to his home to see if the woman had permission to drive his vehicle, they found the grounds overgrown with weeds from months of neglect. They found the skeletal remains in the garage next to the home.
"His death happened some time in 2020," Harrell said.
Police have recovered many of the stolen items, Harrell said. They are combing through the man's financial records to try to narrow the timeframe of when he died. For example, they are watching when routine monthly transactions, such as car or house payments, ended and when the unusual credit-card transactions of the thieves began.