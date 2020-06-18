Sheriff urges calm after deputy fatally shoots Sedalia woman during traffic stop

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which is routine in officer-involved shootings. He has worked for Pettis County since 2007 and had no previous complaints against him, Bond said.

The shooting comes amid increased scrutiny of officer-involved killings since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd was a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

Both Fizer and the deputy who shot her were white.

In his letter, Bond said he remained committed to his job despite calls for him to resign or be thrown out of office.

"I need you to think rationally and not just with emotion," he wrote. "We are all hurting and we need time to heal. I need you to stand with me and not tolerate unreasonable behavior. I need you to step up to support and defend the rule of law. And most of all, I need for us to communicate with each other and live together peaceably."