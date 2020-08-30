 Skip to main content
Sheriff's deputy fires at car driving toward him; unclear if suspect was injured
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis sheriff’s deputy shot at a car that was driving toward him on Sunday morning, though it’s unclear if anyone inside the car was injured, officials said.

A deputy with about 20 years experience was working a second job as security at the Restaurant Depot, a restaurant supply store on Manchester Avenue. The deputy saw a man get out of a silver Dodge Charger, and suspected the man was attempting to steal another car, so the deputy yelled to ask what the man was doing, officials said. The man then jumped back in the Charger and drove at the deputy, officials said.

The deputy then fired his gun at the Charger four or five times, officials said. The car was hit and fled the scene, but it’s unclear if the suspect was injured.

The deputy is uninjured. St. Louis police are investigating.

