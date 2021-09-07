Shiloh man gets 21 years for 4 robberies in 2019

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Shiloh was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison for robbing three gas stations and a Domino's Pizza in 2019.
Armed with a pistol, Cameron J. Blake, 23, robbed a ZX gas station in Swansea about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, a nearby Huck's Food & Fuel 10 minutes later and a ZX gas station in Belleville about 20 minutes after that.
On Dec. 27, 2019, he robbed a Domino's in Belleville. Blake never made more than $142 in any of the robberies.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.