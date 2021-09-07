 Skip to main content
Shiloh man gets 21 years for 4 robberies in 2019
0 comments

Shiloh man gets 21 years for 4 robberies in 2019

{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Shiloh was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison for robbing three gas stations and a Domino's Pizza in 2019.

Armed with a pistol, Cameron J. Blake, 23, robbed a ZX gas station in Swansea about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, a nearby Huck's Food & Fuel 10 minutes later and a ZX gas station in Belleville about 20 minutes after that.

On Dec. 27, 2019, he robbed a Domino's in Belleville. Blake never made more than $142 in any of the robberies.

Cameron Blake

Cameron Blake, of Shiloh, Illinois, was charged Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in connection to four Metro East armed robberies.

 Erin Heffernan
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Many young people feel the government has let them down

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News