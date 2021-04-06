Shiloh man pleads guilty in 2019 Metro East robbery spree

Cameron J. Blake admitted robbing a ZX gas station in Swansea about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, a nearby Huck's Food & Fuel 10 minutes later and a ZX gas station in Bellville almost 20 minutes after that. On Dec. 27, 2019, he robbed a Domino's in Belleville. Each time, he used a pistol with an extended magazine, and he never made more than $142 in any of the robberies, his plea agreement says.