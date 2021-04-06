Shiloh man pleads guilty in 2019 Metro East robbery spree

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Shiloh pleaded guilty to eight federal robbery and gun charges Tuesday and admitted robbing three gas stations and a Domino's Pizza in 2019.
Cameron J. Blake admitted robbing a ZX gas station in Swansea about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, a nearby Huck's Food & Fuel 10 minutes later and a ZX gas station in Bellville almost 20 minutes after that. On Dec. 27, 2019, he robbed a Domino's in Belleville. Each time, he used a pistol with an extended magazine, and he never made more than $142 in any of the robberies, his plea agreement says.
Both prosecutors and Blake's lawyer agreed to recommend 21 years in prison when he's sentenced in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis in August.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.