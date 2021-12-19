Shoot-out with Jerseyville deputies after hostage situation leaves one person dead

JERSEYVILLE, ILL. — Police are saying little about a shoot-out Saturday here that left one person dead after an hourslong hostage situation.

The incident started around 3:30 p.m., when a suspect entered a home in the 18000 block of Route 67, about an hour away from St. Louis, according a statement released Sunday by Illinois State Police.

The suspect held the resident of the home hostage for "several hours," police said. The resident was eventually able to escape and call for help.

After deputies from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the home, someone fired shots at the deputies. The officers returned fire.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, a consortium of area police and emergency agencies, arrived and were able to enter and search the home. They found one person dead.

It is unknown yet if the person was struck by gunfire from the officers, police said.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. No further information was available.

