Shooting at apartment complex kills one woman, injures another near Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex near Overland.

The unidentified woman who was killed was 44 years old. She died at the scene, in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard.

Police said the injured woman, about 41 years old, was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately available.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said police were called to the apartment building about 9:50 p.m. Monday. Police have made no arrests and released no description of a suspect or possible motive for the attack.

Granda said the killer or killers fled the apartment before police arrived.

The apartment complex in unincorporated St. Louis County is west of Overland and east of North Lindbergh Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.