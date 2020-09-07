Shooting at Belleville apartment complex leaves two injured, police say

BELLEVILLE — A shooting at an apartment complex Monday afternoon left two men injured, according to Belleville police.
Officers responded to the complex on West Pheasantwood Drive just after 12:30 p.m. after several 911 calls, police said in a news release Monday.
Investigators found signs of a break-in and shooting at the complex. Soon, two men ages 26 and 50 were dropped off at Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.
The 26-year-old, who police believe was targeted in the shooting, was listed in critical condition, police said. The 50-year-old was considered stable.
Investigators believe the older man was a bystander walking along Illinois Route 161 near the complex when he was struck, police said.
