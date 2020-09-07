Shooting at Belleville apartment complex leaves two injured, police say

BELLEVILLE — A shooting at an apartment complex Monday afternoon left two men injured, according to Belleville police.

Officers responded to the complex on West Pheasantwood Drive just after 12:30 p.m. after several 911 calls, police said in a news release Monday.

Investigators found signs of a break-in and shooting at the complex. Soon, two men ages 26 and 50 were dropped off at Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 26-year-old, who police believe was targeted in the shooting, was listed in critical condition, police said. The 50-year-old was considered stable.

Investigators believe the older man was a bystander walking along Illinois Route 161 near the complex when he was struck, police said.

Belleville police ask anyone who has information on the shooting or witnessed the the incident to call the department at 618-234-1212. Anonymous tips may be sent to Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

