Shooting death in Ferguson prompts large police response
Shooting death in Ferguson prompts large police response

FERGUSON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night near the intersection of Tiffin and south Marguerite avenues in Ferguson.

Neighbors on Marguerite reported hearing two rounds of at least five shots.

Police units from several jurisdictions responded to multiple crime scenes. A large area was blocked off to traffic Sunday night.

Ferguson police referred questions to St. Louis County police at the scene, who refused to comment or confirm any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

