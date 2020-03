Editor's note: Updated Saturday at 3 p.m. to reflect information from police on cause of death.

St. Louis police said Saturday that the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman who was found with an abdomen wound late Friday evening was a suicide.

The incident happened in the 3600 block of Dover Place in the Holly Hills neighborhood. Police were called at 6:09 p.m. The woman was not conscious or breathing when police arrived.