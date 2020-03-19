You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Shooting death of Northwoods girl, 12, was accidental and not self-inflicted, police say
0 comments

Shooting death of Northwoods girl, 12, was accidental and not self-inflicted, police say

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Girl shot in Northwoods

Northwoods police stand watch outside a home in the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a 12-year-old girl was killed by a gunshot. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

UPDATED at noon Thursday with information from the girl's school.

NORTHWOODS — A 12-year-old girl shot dead in her Northwoods home Wednesday didn't shoot herself, but police won't reveal who they believe accidentally killed her.

The girl was identified as Nakyah Durham, of the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive.

Nakyah was a seventh-grader at Bel-Nor School, in the Normandy school district, district spokeswoman Sharifah Sims-Williams said Thursday.

Nakyah was shot about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at her home and died at the scene. Nakyah had been home with others, including one adult and another juvenile, police said.

"They found the gun and were playing with it," St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said.

No one was in custody Thursday, Panus said.

Nakyah's relatives could not be reached for comment.

Panus said police are still investigating the case and declined to comment further.

On Wednesday, police had indicated that the girl may have shot herself. Police said that detectives were "evaluating the possibility" that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted, but Panus clarified Thursday that Nakyah had not shot herself.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports