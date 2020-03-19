Shooting death of Northwoods girl, 12, was accidental but not self-inflicted, police say

NORTHWOODS — A 12-year-old girl shot dead in her Northwoods home Wednesday didn't shoot herself, but police won't reveal who they believe accidentally killed her.

The girl is identified as Nakyah Durham, of the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive. She was shot about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at her home. She died at the scene. Nakyah had been home with others, including one adult and another juvenile, police said.

"They found the gun and were playing with it," St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said.

No one was in custody Thursday, Panus said.

Nakyah's relatives could not be reached for comment.

Panus said police are still investigating the case and declined to say much more.

On Wednesday, police had said that detectives were "evaluating the possibility" that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted, but Panus clarified Thursday that Nakyah had not shot herself.