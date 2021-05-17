 Skip to main content
Shooting deaths of man in Brentwood, woman in University City may be related, investigators say
Shooting deaths of man in Brentwood, woman in University City may be related, investigators say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The shooting deaths of a 53-year-old man and 70-year old woman shot 3 miles apart Saturday night could be connected, said investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, Barbara Goodkin, 70, was shot in the head as she and her husband, Stanley Goodkin, were driving in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard in University City. Stanley Goodkin was also hit in the torso and leg. Barbara Goodkin was pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital.

Barbara Goodkin was fatally shot on May 15, 2021 as she and her husband drove down Delmar Boulevard in University City. Image courtesy of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

Less than one hour after the Goodkins were shot, police responded to the 8700 block of Eager Road in Brentwood and found Sergei Zacharev, 53, of Town and Country dead with a gunshot wound at about 11:45 p.m. Investigators were searching for clues on the lot between the Drury Inn hotel and the Bonefish Grill restaurant.

Zacharev was an anesthesiologist, and he lived in the 5800 block of Topping Woods Estate Drive.

Investigators say they have no motive or links between the victims. Forensic evidence connected the two incidents, police said.

Police are looking for a small silver or metallic SUV that may have been involved in the shootings.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

