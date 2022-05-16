Shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS — Police officers found a gunshot victim dead on a street early Monday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.
The unidentified man was shot about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Meramec Street. Police Sgt. Charles Wall said the man was an adult, possibly in his 30s.
Police said they have no suspects.
The block of Meramec is west of Grand Boulevard.
Check back for updates.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today