 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood leaves man dead

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police officers found a gunshot victim dead on a street early Monday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The unidentified man was shot about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Meramec Street. Police Sgt. Charles Wall said the man was an adult, possibly in his 30s.

Police said they have no suspects.

The block of Meramec is west of Grand Boulevard.

Check back for updates.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News