Shooting in Festus sends one to hospital; suspect in custody

FESTUS — One person was taken to a hospital here after a shooting incident Saturday morning.

Detectives and crime scene analysts were en route to the 1700 block of Burley Road just before 10 a.m., according to a tweet posted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

There's no concern for public safety while the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff.

"The suspect is in custody and the victim was taken to a hospital," the tweet said. It also said the shooting was not random.