Shooting in north St. Louis County draws heavy police response

FLORDELL HILLS — Dozens of police officers swarmed an area of West Florissant Avenue in north St. Louis County on Tuesday following a shooting.

At least one person was shot in a confrontation involving a municipal police officer, said Sgt. Ben Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Police cars from departments across the county flooded two different areas near West Florissant and Octavia avenues in Flordell Hills and West Florissant Avenue and Acme Avenue about eight blocks away.

Police did not immediately provide any more details about the incident, including whether it was a suspect or police officer who was shot, but said they'll be releasing more information later Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.