 Skip to main content
Shooting in north St. Louis County leaves one dead
0 comments

Shooting in north St. Louis County leaves one dead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person was killed Monday night in a shooting in north St. Louis County.

Police Sgt. Tracy Panus did not have an approximate age for the victim. Panus said investigators described her as a young female, but not a child.

She was found about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive, south of Chambers Road. She died at the scene.

The scene is in unincorporated St. Louis County between Dellwood and Moline Acres.

Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Twenty years after Sept. 11, can America unite again?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News