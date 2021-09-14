Shooting in north St. Louis County leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person was killed Monday night in a shooting in north St. Louis County.

Police Sgt. Tracy Panus did not have an approximate age for the victim. Panus said investigators described her as a young female, but not a child.

She was found about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive, south of Chambers Road. She died at the scene.

The scene is in unincorporated St. Louis County between Dellwood and Moline Acres.

