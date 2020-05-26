You are the owner of this article.
Shooting in north St. Louis injures three, including juvenile
Three people found shot near Fairground Park

St. Louis police officers investigate the shooting of two adults and a juvenile in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue, just north of Fairground Park, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Police believe that the shootings happened near North Market and Sarah streets in The Ville. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Three people, including a child younger than 18, were shot Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis, police said. 

Police were called to the shooting about 12:40 p.m. at the corner of North Market and North Sarah streets in The Ville neighborhood. 

Two men were injured, one shot in the hand and the other in the leg. A juvenile was also shot in the leg. Police did not specify the person's age. 

All three were conscious and breathing, police said Tuesday. 

St. Louis police did not immediately release any more details on the shooting.

