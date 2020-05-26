Shooting in north St. Louis injures three, including juvenile

ST. LOUIS — Three people, including a child younger than 18, were shot Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis, police said.

Police were called to the shooting about 12:40 p.m. at the corner of North Market and North Sarah streets in The Ville neighborhood.

Two men were injured, one shot in the hand and the other in the leg. A juvenile was also shot in the leg. Police did not specify the person's age.

All three were conscious and breathing, police said Tuesday.

St. Louis police did not immediately release any more details on the shooting.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.