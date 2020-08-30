 Skip to main content
Shooting in the Grove injures three
ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot in the 4100 block of Manchester Saturday night, police said.

Police released few details Sunday morning, saying that all three victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

One victim was shot in the back, another in the leg and a third had a graze wound on the arm, officers said.

In a Facebook post, Taha'a Twisted Tiki said that two men got in a fight on Manchester Avenue, and one threatened to shoot the other. One man fled into the bar, and the other man "chased him and shot him through our fence."

The Grove is a popular stretch of bars and restaurants along Manchester Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

