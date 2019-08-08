Subscribe for $3 for three months

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the foot Wednesday evening in St. Louis' Columbus Square neighborhood.

Police were called after the boy arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound about 10 p.m.

The teen told investigators he was walking about 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Cass Avenue with two other boys, both about 13 or 14, when they heard gunshots and got out of the area on foot, police said. 

The boy then called a parent who took him to the hospital.

Police say the two boys with the victim have not been identified.

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents, self-inflicted accidental shootings or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

News

July 10: Robert 'R.J.' Dorsey, 16

Robert Michael “R.J.” Dorsey, was shot about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Vegas Drive, in south St. Louis County. He was shot in the torso an…

July 8: Omarion D. Coleman, 15
News

July 8: Omarion D. Coleman, 15

Two teens and one adult were shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Fourth Street in Madison. One of the teenagers died of his wounds.

June 12: Myiesha Cannon, 16
Local

June 12: Myiesha Cannon, 16

Myiesha Cannon, 16, was shot in the head about 1:25 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue in city's Greater Ville neighborhood. She died …

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3
Local

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3

Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…

Local

June 8: Jashon Johnson, 16

Jashon Johnson, of the 2700 block of Allen Avenue, was shot several times near Red Bud and Margaretta, police said.

Local

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said. 

May 4: Jaylon McKenzie, 14
Local

May 4: Jaylon McKenzie, 14

Jaylon McKenzie, 14, an eighth grader at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis who was featured in Sports Illustrated as one of six youn…

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2
Local

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2

Kayden Johnson, 2,and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 blo…

Local

March 11: Malik Moore, 17

Malik Moore, 17, was shot in the 100 block of Chambers Road about 2:50 p.m., authorities said. He lived on the same block, just west of Riverv…

Jan. 18: Elijah Roby, 2
Local

Jan. 18: Elijah Roby, 2

Elijah Roby, 2, died in a car accident. His mother, Ebony Roby, 25, was charged with first-degree child endangerment in connection with the case.

Local

Dec. 30: Maurtrell Wilkes, 16

A 17-year-old was charged for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old while playing with a gun, St. Louis County prosecutors said. 

Tags

Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments