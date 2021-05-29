 Skip to main content
Shooting kills one, injures three outside Dellwood bar
DELLWOOD — One man was killed and three people were injured in a shooting outside of a West Florissant Avenue bar Friday night. 

Police received a call at 11:15 p.m. for a disturbance outside of II Restaurant and Hookah Bar at 10466 West Florissant Avenue in the Northland Hills Plaza. When they arrived, one man had been killed by gunfire, and another man had critical gunshot injuries. Two women also had been shot but their injuries were not life threatening. The three surviving victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police have identified the deceased victim but are not releasing his name until his family is notified.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad is assisting the North County Police Cooperative in the investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

Police car
