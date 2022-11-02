Shooting leads to hourslong standoff in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A shooting involving two residents of a south St. Louis quadplex Wednesday morning led to an hourslong police standoff.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg just after 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Phillips Place, at the edge of the city's Tower Grove South and Gravois Park neighborhoods. The suspect then locked himself inside his home and would not come out, police said.

The woman's mother, Carla Sitze, of Fenton, told the Post-Dispatch her daughter was moving out of the building when she was shot by a man who lives in the building. She said her daughter, Katie Sitze, had problems with the man throughout the year she lived in the building.

The standoff began around noon and was still happening at 5 p.m. Police deployed tear gas in the building.

YoVan Young, an HVAC worker, told the Post-Dispatch he was installing an air conditioning unit about a half-block from the building Wednesday morning when he heard six or seven gunshots and heard the woman scream.

Young said when he got to the building the man was outside. Young fired his gun in the air, and the man went back inside. Young then used his belt to tie a tourniquet on the woman's leg until police showed up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.