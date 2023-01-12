Shooting outside Franklin County hotel leaves woman dead, man injured

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri, left a woman dead and a man injured Wednesday, authorities said.

The man and woman were "the only ones involved in the incident," police said. Police did not say who shot whom.

The shooting was about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on the parking lot of Best Western hotel, 2621 East Fifth Street in Washington.

The woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington. Police did not release his condition.

The chief's office on Thursday said the department was still investigating the shooting and had no updates to release about the case.