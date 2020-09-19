 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting outside Sky Zone in Chesterfield
0 comments

Shooting outside Sky Zone in Chesterfield

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

CHESTERFIELD — Police said a person was shot on Saturday evening in the parking lot of the Sky Zone trampoline park here. 

The Sky Zone is located at 17379 Edison Avenue, behind the Chesterfield Commons strip mall.

The suspect fled and was last seen in the Florissant/Hazelwood area, Chesterfield police said on the department's Facebook page.

The suspect was driving a silver Volkswagen Passat with Missouri license plate EE7X6H.

Police ask anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.

Police tape
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports