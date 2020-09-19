Shooting outside Sky Zone in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — Police said a person was shot on Saturday evening in the parking lot of the Sky Zone trampoline park here.

The Sky Zone is located at 17379 Edison Avenue, behind the Chesterfield Commons strip mall.

The suspect fled and was last seen in the Florissant/Hazelwood area, Chesterfield police said on the department's Facebook page.

The suspect was driving a silver Volkswagen Passat with Missouri license plate EE7X6H.

Police ask anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.