Shooting outside St. Louis nightclub leaves one person dead, another injured

ST. LOUIS — A shooting outside a north St. Louis nightclub early Wednesday left one person dead and another wounded.

The double shooting was about 1 a.m. near Natural Bridge and Lambdin avenues, and the Royal Palace nightclub. The scene is in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

One victim died after being shot in the head. The other victim was hit in the leg and expected to survive.

Police have not released additional details about the victims or said if anyone was arrested.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.