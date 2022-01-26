Shooting outside St. Louis nightclub leaves one person dead, another injured

ST. LOUIS — A shooting outside a north St. Louis nightclub early Wednesday left one person dead and another wounded.
The double shooting was about 1 a.m. near Natural Bridge and Lambdin avenues, and the Royal Palace nightclub. The scene is in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
One victim died after being shot in the head. The other victim was hit in the leg and expected to survive.
Police have not released additional details about the victims or said if anyone was arrested.
From staff reports
