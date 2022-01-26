 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shooting outside St. Louis nightclub leaves one person dead, another injured

ST. LOUIS — A shooting outside a north St. Louis nightclub early Wednesday left one person dead and another wounded.

The double shooting was about 1 a.m. near Natural Bridge and Lambdin avenues, and the Royal Palace nightclub. The scene is in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

One victim died after being shot in the head. The other victim was hit in the leg and expected to survive.

Police have not released additional details about the victims or said if anyone was arrested.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News