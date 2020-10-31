Shooting reclassified as suicide in city's Kingsway West neighborhood, police say

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. with information that police believe shooting was self-inflicted.
ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday concluded the death of a man found fatally shot in a home was a suicide.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate a man in his 40s found shot in the head in the 5000 block of St. Louis Avenue. They later concluded the man had taken his own life, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
