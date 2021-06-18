Shooting scene closes Bellefontaine Road in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A shooting scene closed Bellefontaine Road in north St. Louis County on Friday morning.

Police are investigating after a person who shot about 5 a.m. inside a vehicle in the 11400 block of Bellefontaine Road, north of Interstate 270. A woman was shot, dispatchers said.

The call initially came out as a vehicle crash. A white sedan slammed into a telephone pole. Police also got a second report, possibly at another location nearby, for a vehicle crash involving a car on fire.

Detectives from the county's Crimes Against Persons Bureau are handling the investigation.

Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department did not provide details of the crime except to say that police are not searching for any suspects.

Check back for details.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months