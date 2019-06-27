ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A man suspected of shooting another man in Manchester was arrested early Thursday morning after an overnight standoff with police.
The suspect apparently had shot someone in the leg Wednesday night at a home in the 700 block of Arblay Drive, northwest of the intersection of Woods Mill and Manchester roads. The victim's injury was not life-threatening.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was holed up inside the home overnight and the wounded man was able to escape the house. Manchester police called for the St. Louis County tactical team to help negotiate the suspect's surrender. KTVI reports that residents in the area were on lockdown for nearly six hours while hostage-team negotiators tried to contact the suspect.
Additional details of the assault and the arrest were not immediately available.