 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting suspect barricaded in apartment complex, police say
0 comments

Shooting suspect barricaded in apartment complex, police say

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A suspect is barricaded in an apartment complex after a fatal shooting Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bingham. Officers found a male victim dead in that block, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said they think the suspect is barricaded in an apartment complex in that block.

The area is closed to traffic until further notice.

The 3500 block of Bingham is east of South Grand Boulevard about two blocks south of Meramec Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports