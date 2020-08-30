Shooting suspect barricaded in apartment complex, police say

ST. LOUIS — A suspect is barricaded in an apartment complex after a fatal shooting Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bingham. Officers found a male victim dead in that block, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said they think the suspect is barricaded in an apartment complex in that block.

The area is closed to traffic until further notice.

The 3500 block of Bingham is east of South Grand Boulevard about two blocks south of Meramec Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated.