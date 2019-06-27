Updated at 6:20 p.m. with the suspect's identity and charges.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A man suspected of shooting another man in Manchester was charged early Thursday morning after an overnight standoff with police. He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jason M. Hicks, 37, of the 700 block of Arblay Drive, allegedly shot a 36-year-old man in the leg Wednesday night at his residence. Police found the man lying in the front yard of Hicks' home. He was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive.
Hicks was holed up inside his home overnight. Manchester police called for the St. Louis County tactical team to help negotiate Hicks' surrender. KTVI reports that residents in the area were on lockdown for nearly six hours while hostage-team negotiators tried to contact him. Hicks surrendered around 5 a.m.
Hicks and the victim know each other. The reason for the shooting is still under investigation.
Hicks' bail was set at $100,000.