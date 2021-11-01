 Skip to main content
Shooting that injured 16-year-old girl in Florissant wasn't a random attack, police say
FLORISSANT — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg just before midnight Sunday in what Florissant police say looks like a targeted attack on someone at a residence there.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Flicker Drive. Police were called about the assault and found several people gathered at a residence.

"Our investigators know that this incident was not random and believe that people at the residence during the incident were targeted," Florissant police Officer Steve Michael said Monday.

The girl was being treated at a hospital. Police did not release her medical condition.

Investigators are still trying to confirm whether the shots came from someone in a vehicle.

Michael didn't say how many other people were in the home when the girl was hit by gunfire.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Aug. 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

