Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

A shooting victim dropped off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Wednesday night has died, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday and later died getting treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police haven't said where they think the shooting happened or who drove the victim to the hospital.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

St. Louis police released no additional information.

About three minutes after he was dropped off at the hospital, police were called about another shooting at Aldine and North Spring avenues, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

In that case, a male victim was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was dire enough that homicide detectives were called to take over the case.