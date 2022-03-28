 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting victim dies at hospital after car hit by gunfire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A shooting victim dropped off at a hospital Sunday night has died of his injuries, police said Monday.

Authorities said the unidentified victim was male and appeared to be in his late teens, although police don't know who he is.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis police were called about gunshots in the 5100 block of Wabada Avenue, in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood. That block of Wabada is west of North Kingshighway.

Police found a car that had been shot up, but no victims. Officers were told a man from that shooting scene had already been taken to a hospital by someone else. He died at the hospital.

Police have no suspects.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
