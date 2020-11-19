Shooting victim dies in city's Fountain Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A shooting victim died late Wednesday in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.
The male victim was found dead about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 700 North Euclid Avenue.
Police released no additional information early Thursday.
By Wednesday, the city had recorded 232 homicides so far this year. The Fountain Park neighborhood had been the scene of three homicides before Wednesday's killing.
Reported crime in the neighborhood between May and October is up about 13%, compared to the same six-month period a year ago.
